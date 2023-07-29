Taylor Pendrith will compete at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota in the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30. The par-71 course spans 7,431 yards and the purse available is $7,800,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Pendrith at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Pendrith has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Pendrith has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 40 -4 281 0 20 1 4 $2.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,431 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Pendrith has played i the last year (7,322 yards) is 109 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith was in the 30th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 17th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Pendrith shot better than 93% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Pendrith fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Pendrith recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Pendrith's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average (6.4).

In that last tournament, Pendrith's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Pendrith ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on five of the six par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.3.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Pendrith finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Pendrith Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.