Saturday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (63-40) and New York Yankees (54-49) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (7-5) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (6-6) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Yankees were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a win-loss record of 10-12 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

New York scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (446 total, 4.3 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Yankees Schedule