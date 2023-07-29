Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will look to knock off Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

New York has the eighth-best ERA (3.87) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.245 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (6-6) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday, July 21 in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Gerrit Cole Hunter Brown

