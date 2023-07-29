When the Baltimore Orioles (63-40) and New York Yankees (54-49) face off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, July 29, Tyler Wells will get the nod for the Orioles, while the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the hill. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (7-5, 3.65 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (6-6, 4.33 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 33, or 71.7%, of those games.

The Orioles have a 26-10 record (winning 72.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

In the last 10 games, the Orioles were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2800 10th 4th Win AL East +3500 - 4th

