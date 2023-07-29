Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 100 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.327/.431 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Wells Stats

Tyler Wells (7-5) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 19 starts this season, Wells has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.65), first in WHIP (.991), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 23 4.1 1 3 3 5 4 vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 2.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Twins Jul. 8 6.0 6 2 2 4 2 at Yankees Jul. 3 6.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clarke Schmidt's player props with BetMGM.

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 60 walks and 46 RBI (100 total hits).

He's slashed .268/.368/.426 on the year.

Rutschman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Rays Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 26 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 38 walks and 56 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .256/.328/.472 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.