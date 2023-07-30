On Sunday, DJ LeMahieu (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .234 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 59 of 89 games this year (66.3%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (15.7%).

In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games.

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .252 AVG .217 .339 OBP .281 .434 SLG .311 16 XBH 10 6 HR 2 19 RBI 9 40/19 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings