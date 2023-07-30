DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, DJ LeMahieu (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .234 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 59 of 89 games this year (66.3%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (15.7%).
- In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.252
|AVG
|.217
|.339
|OBP
|.281
|.434
|SLG
|.311
|16
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|9
|40/19
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Orioles rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.59), 48th in WHIP (1.305), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
