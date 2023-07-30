Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .201 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 30 of 54 games this season (55.6%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (18.5%).
- In 24.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 21 games this season (38.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.188
|AVG
|.214
|.265
|OBP
|.287
|.386
|SLG
|.510
|8
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|19
|27/10
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.59), 48th in WHIP (1.305), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
