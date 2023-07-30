After going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .201 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 30 of 54 games this season (55.6%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (18.5%).

In 24.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has had an RBI in 21 games this season (38.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .188 AVG .214 .265 OBP .287 .386 SLG .510 8 XBH 13 6 HR 8 16 RBI 19 27/10 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings