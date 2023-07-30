As of December 31 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Giants games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Giants had five wins at home last season and four away.

When the underdog in the game, New York was 6-5-1. As favorites, the Giants were 3-2.

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

In addition, Barkley had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

