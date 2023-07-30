Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on July 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.426) and total hits (100) this season.

In 73 of 102 games this year (71.6%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Torres has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this season (28 of 102), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 45 .246 AVG .272 .325 OBP .322 .438 SLG .413 17 XBH 14 11 HR 5 26 RBI 18 33/24 K/BB 27/15 6 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings