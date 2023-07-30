Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on July 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.426) and total hits (100) this season.
- In 73 of 102 games this year (71.6%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Torres has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this season (28 of 102), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|45
|.246
|AVG
|.272
|.325
|OBP
|.322
|.438
|SLG
|.413
|17
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|18
|33/24
|K/BB
|27/15
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty went seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 54th, 1.305 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd.
