Sunday, Greg Allen and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 23 against the Royals) he went 0-for-1.

Greg Allen Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Greg Allen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Greg Allen At The Plate

Allen is batting .200 with a triple, a home run and a walk.

Allen has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of eight games, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Allen has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Greg Allen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 .000 AVG .300 .000 OBP .417 .000 SLG .800 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 2/0 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings