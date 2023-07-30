Sunday, Greg Allen and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 23 against the Royals) he went 0-for-1.

Greg Allen Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Greg Allen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Greg Allen At The Plate

  • Allen is batting .200 with a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • Allen has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of eight games, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Allen has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Greg Allen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
.000 AVG .300
.000 OBP .417
.000 SLG .800
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
2/0 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • The Orioles rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (120 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer (10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.59), 47th in WHIP (1.305), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.