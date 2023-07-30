Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, Harrison Bader (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Orioles.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .254 with seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.
- In 64.8% of his 54 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.259
|AVG
|.247
|.296
|OBP
|.267
|.435
|SLG
|.400
|10
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|19/4
|K/BB
|14/2
|6
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.59), 48th in WHIP (1.305), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1).
