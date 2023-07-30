The New York Liberty (18-6) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Sparks (9-15) on Sunday, July 30 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 4:00 PM ET.

The Liberty lost their most recent outing 88-83 against the Lynx on Friday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 2.0 1.5

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Karlie Samuelson Out Knee 7.3 2.3 2.0 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart paces her team in both points (23.1) and rebounds (9.3) per game, and also averages 3.7 assists. Defensively, she delivers 1.4 steals (10th in the WNBA) and 1.3 blocked shots (seventh in the league).

Sabrina Ionescu averages 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc (third in WNBA) with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (first in WNBA).

Courtney Vandersloot puts up a team-high 8.0 assists per game. She is also posting 10.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the field.

Jonquel Jones puts up 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor (fourth in WNBA) and 41.4% from beyond the arc (sixth in league) with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Betnijah Laney puts up 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, she posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -9.5 167.5

