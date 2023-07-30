Sabrina Ionescu will lead the New York Liberty (18-6) into a matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (9-15) one game after putting up 31 points in an 88-83 loss to the Lynx. The game is on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sparks

The 88.7 points per game New York scores are 7.0 more points than Los Angeles allows (81.7).

New York is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

In games the Liberty shoot higher than 46.3% from the field, they are 12-1 overall.

New York shoots 37.7% from three-point range, 5.6% higher than the 32.1% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The Liberty have a 16-2 record when the team hits more than 32.1% of their three-point shots.

New York averages 37.7 rebounds per game, outrebounding Los Angeles by 5.8 boards per contest.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have been scoring 90.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 88.7 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The past 10 games have seen New York concede 1.9 more points per game (84.6) than its season-long average (82.7).

During their past 10 outings, the Liberty are making 0.8 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (11.6 compared to 10.8 season-long), while shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (37.2% compared to 37.7% season-long).

Liberty Injuries