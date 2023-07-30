Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Texas Rangers squaring off against the San Diego Padres.

You will find info on how to watch today's MLB action right here.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Toronto Blue Jays (59-46) take on the Los Angeles Angels (54-51)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 65 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 65 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 39 HR, 81 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -194 +164 9.5

The Atlanta Braves (66-36) face the Milwaukee Brewers (57-48)

The Brewers will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -210 +180 11.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Pittsburgh Pirates (46-58) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (56-48)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.255 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.255 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.306 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -149 +127 9.5

The Miami Marlins (56-49) play the Detroit Tigers (47-58)

The Tigers will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.381 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.381 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -154 +131 7

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The New York Mets (49-55) play the Washington Nationals (44-61)

The Nationals will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.217 AVG, 30 HR, 73 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.217 AVG, 30 HR, 73 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 55 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -264 +216 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (43-63) take on the Cleveland Guardians (52-53)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 60 RBI)

Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 60 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.288 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CLE Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -144 +122 9

The Kansas City Royals (31-75) face the Minnesota Twins (54-52)

The Twins will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -174 +146 9

The Houston Astros (59-46) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (63-44)

The Rays will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.299 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.299 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.267 AVG, 12 HR, 49 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -110 -109 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (46-60) face the Chicago Cubs (53-51)

The Cubs will hit the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.282 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.282 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 57 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

STL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -136 +115 9

The Colorado Rockies (40-64) host the Oakland Athletics (30-76)

The Athletics will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.255 AVG, 16 HR, 48 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.255 AVG, 16 HR, 48 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.248 AVG, 17 HR, 47 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

COL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -111 -108 12.5

The San Francisco Giants (57-48) play the Boston Red Sox (56-48)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.269 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.269 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.288 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -120 +100 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) take on the Cincinnati Reds (57-49)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.328 AVG, 21 HR, 73 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.328 AVG, 21 HR, 73 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.276 AVG, 15 HR, 57 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -179 +151 10.5

The San Diego Padres (51-54) play host to the Texas Rangers (60-45)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 20 HR, 63 RBI)

Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 20 HR, 63 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.275 AVG, 15 HR, 64 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -210 +180 9

The Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49) host the Seattle Mariners (53-51)

The Mariners will take to the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.288 AVG, 21 HR, 57 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.288 AVG, 21 HR, 57 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.252 AVG, 17 HR, 55 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -114 -105 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (63-41) play the New York Yankees (55-49)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.267 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.267 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.258 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BAL Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -130 +111 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.