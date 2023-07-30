Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (63-41) and the New York Yankees (55-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Orioles securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (10-4) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-4) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Yankees have won in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (454 total), New York is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Yankees have the fifth-best ERA (3.86) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule