Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles will take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (41.9%) in those games.

New York is 10-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 46 of its 103 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-24 23-25 26-12 29-37 44-41 11-8

