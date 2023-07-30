Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will hit the field on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Dean Kremer, who is starting for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 144 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 454 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

New York has the fifth-best ERA (3.86) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 23, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Severino has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Gerrit Cole Hunter Brown 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Brandon Bielak

