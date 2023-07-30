How to Watch the Yankees vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will hit the field on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Dean Kremer, who is starting for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: ESPN
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 144 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 454 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.
- The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- New York has the fifth-best ERA (3.86) in the majors this season.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 23, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Severino has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|W 3-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Hunter Brown
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Brandon Bielak
