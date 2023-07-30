On Sunday, July 30, Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (63-41) host Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (55-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +115. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (10-4, 4.59 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (2-4, 6.46 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Yankees and Orioles matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Yankees (+115), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Yankees bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 33 (70.2%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 24-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 57.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Orioles have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Yankees have won in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Yankees have a mark of 8-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 4th Win AL East +4000 - 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.