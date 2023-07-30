You can see player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Gleyber Torres and other players on the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 100 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.323/.426 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Kremer Stats

Dean Kremer (10-4) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Kremer has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.59), 48th in WHIP (1.305), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1).

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 24 7.0 3 1 1 3 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 19 4.2 4 5 5 1 4 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Yankees Jul. 5 7.0 4 2 1 10 1 vs. Twins Jun. 30 3.0 7 7 7 5 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 61 walks and 46 RBI (100 total hits).

He's slashing .267/.369/.424 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Jul. 29 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 26 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 38 walks and 57 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .253/.325/.467 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

