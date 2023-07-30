Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 30
The Baltimore Orioles (63-41) host the New York Yankees (55-49) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
The Orioles will call on Dean Kremer (10-4) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-4).
Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (10-4, 4.59 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-4, 6.46 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino
- Severino (2-4 with a 6.46 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.46, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .314 against him.
- Severino heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Severino will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.
- He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Luis Severino vs. Orioles
- The opposing Orioles offense has a collective .248 batting average, and is 17th in the league with 869 total hits and 11th in MLB action with 502 runs scored. They have the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and are 14th in all of MLB with 122 home runs.
- Head-to-head against the Orioles this season, Severino has pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits while striking out three.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer
- The Orioles will hand the ball to Kremer (10-4) for his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.59 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .262 in 21 games this season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Kremer has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 54th, 1.305 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd.
Dean Kremer vs. Yankees
- The Yankees have scored 454 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .230 for the campaign with 144 home runs, sixth in the league.
- The Yankees have gone 9-for-43 with two home runs and five RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
