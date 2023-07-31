On Monday, Aaron Judge (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks while batting .298.

Judge has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in 31.4% of his games this season, and 9% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has had at least one RBI in 45.1% of his games this year (23 of 51), with two or more RBI 13 times (25.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .238 AVG .375 .347 OBP .495 .505 SLG .913 11 XBH 19 8 HR 12 18 RBI 24 39/18 K/BB 25/20 1 SB 2

