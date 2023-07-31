The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a five-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 89 hits.

Rizzo has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (10.3%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has had an RBI in 28 games this season (28.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this season (36 of 97), with two or more runs eight times (8.2%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 43 .290 AVG .188 .362 OBP .291 .470 SLG .273 18 XBH 8 9 HR 3 26 RBI 15 43/19 K/BB 52/16 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings