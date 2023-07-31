DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (126 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow on July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .234 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 59 of 89 games this season (66.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (15.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has an RBI in 22 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.252
|AVG
|.217
|.339
|OBP
|.281
|.434
|SLG
|.311
|16
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|9
|40/19
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (4-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
