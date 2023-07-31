Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks while batting .260.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
- In 12.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (34.5%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (20.0%).
- In 23 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|.259
|AVG
|.261
|.296
|OBP
|.277
|.435
|SLG
|.409
|10
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|14/2
|6
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (4-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.36, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .212 batting average against him.
