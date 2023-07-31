Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (64-44) and the New York Yankees (55-50) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 31.

The Rays will call on Tyler Glasnow (4-3) versus the Yankees and Domingo German (5-7).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The last 10 Yankees games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have been victorious in 13, or 40.6%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has come away with a win eight times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (457 total runs).

The Yankees have the ninth-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule