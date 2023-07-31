The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres take the field against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been victorious in 13, or 40.6%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won nine of its 20 games, or 45%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

New York's games have gone over the total in 47 of its 104 chances.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-24 23-26 26-13 29-37 44-42 11-8

