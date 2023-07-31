Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with 457 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

New York averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.244 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Domingo German (5-7) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up six earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

German will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Clarke Schmidt Hunter Brown 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Brandon Bielak 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Domingo Germán J.P. France

