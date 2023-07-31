When the Tampa Bay Rays (64-44) take on the New York Yankees (55-50) at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 31 at 7:05 PM ET, Wander Franco will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Rays are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+120). An 8.5-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (4-3, 3.36 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (5-7, 4.77 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 56 out of the 86 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a record of 43-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (71.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have won in 13, or 40.6%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious eight times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+280)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 4th Win AL East +3500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.