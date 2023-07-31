Player prop betting options for Wander Franco, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-New York Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium on Monday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Torres Stats

Torres has 101 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .258/.322/.426 slash line so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has recorded 54 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .298/.414/.685 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (4-3) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 12th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 7.0 6 3 2 9 0 at Royals Jul. 15 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 5.2 2 2 1 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 1 5.2 7 3 3 11 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 49 RBI (106 total hits). He's also swiped 29 bases.

He has a .267/.333/.441 slash line so far this year.

Franco has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a triple, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 at Astros Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 106 hits with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He's slashing .315/.401/.503 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 at Astros Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 1-for-2 0 0 2 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 5

