On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .231 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

In 59 of 90 games this year (65.6%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this year (22 of 90), with more than one RBI six times (6.7%).

He has scored in 30 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .245 AVG .217 .332 OBP .281 .423 SLG .311 16 XBH 10 6 HR 2 19 RBI 9 42/19 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings