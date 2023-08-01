Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .198.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 31 of 56 games this season (55.4%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.9%).
- In 23.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.181
|AVG
|.216
|.256
|OBP
|.292
|.371
|SLG
|.500
|8
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|19
|28/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.64), third in WHIP (1.023), and 27th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
