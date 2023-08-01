Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 1, 2023
The New York Giants have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New York Betting Insights
- New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.
- New York compiled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 25th, allowing 358.2 yards per contest.
- Last season the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.
- New York went 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.
- The Giants won only once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.
- Jones also ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.
- In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.
- Also, Barkley had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Colts.
- Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke registered 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+700
Odds are current as of August 1 at 5:34 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
