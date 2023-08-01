Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Gleyber Torres (batting .175 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 101 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .422, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season.
- In 71.2% of his 104 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has an RBI in 28 of 104 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this season (43.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|46
|.242
|AVG
|.270
|.319
|OBP
|.319
|.430
|SLG
|.413
|17
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|18
|33/24
|K/BB
|28/15
|6
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 116 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went four innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.64), third in WHIP (1.023), and 27th in K/9 (9.0).
