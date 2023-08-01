Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .441 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (119 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 over the course of his last games.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 41 of 74 games this year (55.4%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (14.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 74), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (21.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.8%).

In 23 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .248 AVG .265 .291 OBP .349 .366 SLG .381 7 XBH 7 2 HR 3 11 RBI 17 13/5 K/BB 27/15 5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings