Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .229.
- Higashioka has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in six games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 14 of 56 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.225
|AVG
|.233
|.264
|OBP
|.263
|.475
|SLG
|.300
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|27/5
|K/BB
|25/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 116 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.64), third in WHIP (1.023), and 27th in K/9 (9).
