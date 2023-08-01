On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.2 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.9) -- square off when the New York Liberty (19-6) visit the Los Angeles Sparks (9-16) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV and YES App.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Sparks matchup.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV and YES App
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-9) 167 -485 +370
BetMGM Liberty (-8.5) 166.5 -450 +340
PointsBet Liberty (-8.5) 166.5 -450 +310
Tipico Liberty (-9.5) 167.5 -500 +350

Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have compiled a 9-15-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sparks have put together an 11-11-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • New York is 5-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 15 out of the Liberty's 24 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • In the Sparks' 25 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

