As they prepare for a matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (9-16), the New York Liberty (19-6) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 1 at Crypto.com Arena.

Last time out, the Liberty bested the Sparks 87-79 on Sunday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 2 1.5

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Karlie Samuelson Out Knee 7.2 2.4 2 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and YES App

NBA TV and YES App Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on the Liberty with 23.2 points per contest (second in league) and 9.2 rebounds (fourth in league), while also posting 3.6 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu posts 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 39.8% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc (third in WNBA) with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (first in league).

Courtney Vandersloot posts a team-high 8.1 assists per contest. She is also putting up 10.4 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 43.8% from the floor.

Jonquel Jones puts up 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 55.3% from the field (third in WNBA) and 41% from beyond the arc (eighth in league) with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Betnijah Laney puts up 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.9% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 166.5

