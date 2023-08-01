Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (9-16) match up against Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (19-6) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV and YES App.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sparks

The 88.6 points per game New York puts up are 6.7 more points than Los Angeles gives up (81.9).

This season, New York has a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots Los Angeles' opponents have made.

The Liberty have a 12-1 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 46.3% from the field.

New York is making 38.0% of its three-point shots this season, 5.2% higher than the 32.8% Los Angeles allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty have a 17-2 record when the team knocks down more than 32.8% of their three-point attempts.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Los Angeles by 6.3 boards per contest.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 91.0 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.4 points more than the 88.6 they've scored this year.

The past 10 games have seen New York concede 3.4 more points per game (85.9) than its season-long average (82.5).

During their last 10 contests, the Liberty are making 1.3 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (12.3 compared to 11.0 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (38.3% compared to 38.0% season-long).

Liberty Injuries