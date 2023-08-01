The WNBA schedule on Tuesday will see Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (19-6) visiting the Los Angeles Sparks (9-16) at Crypto.com Arena, with the matchup starting at 10:00 PM ET.

In New York's previous game, it beat Los Angeles 87-79 on the road, with Stewart (25 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) and Marine Johannes (15 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 5-7 from 3PT) the standout performers. For the Sparks, Dearica Hamby (21 PTS, 3 STL, 66.7 FG%) and Jordin Canada (17 PTS, 3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) were the top performers.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-500 to win)

Liberty (-500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+375 to win)

Sparks (+375 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 166.5

166.5 When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV and YES App

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty own a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 88.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank fifth with 82.5 points allowed per contest.

In terms of rebounding, it's been a dominant stretch for New York, who is pulling down 37.9 rebounds per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33.8 boards per contest (third-best).

With 24.3 dimes per game, the Liberty rank best in the league in the category.

New York, who is ninth in the league with 14.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Liberty have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in threes per game (11.0) and second-best in three-point percentage (38.0%).

New York is ceding 7.7 treys per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 35.4% (ninth-ranked) from downtown.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Liberty score 0.5 more points per home game on average than on the road (88.9 at home, 88.4 on the road), and are also allowing 2.0 more points per home game compared to road games (83.4 at home, 81.4 on the road).

New York rebounds better on the road than at home (38.4 RPG on the road, 37.5 RPG at home), and it lets its opponents grab more boards in home games than in road games (34.4 at home, 33.0 on the road).

The Liberty average 24.4 assists per home game, 0.2 more than their average on the road in 2023 (24.2). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen New York commit fewer turnovers at home (13.9 per game) than on the road (14.6). it has forced the same amount of turnovers at home as on the road (11.9).

The Liberty connect on 0.3 more three-pointers when playing at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (10.8). However, they shoot a worse percentage at home (37.9% in home games compared to 38.1% on the road).

New York gives up 0.4 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.5). But it concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (34.5% in home games compared to 36.8% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have an 18-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 78.3% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter, the Liberty have a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of their games).

New York has nine wins in 24 games against the spread this year.

New York's ATS record as 9.5-point favorites or more is 3-10.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Liberty have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

