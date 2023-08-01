Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) and New York Yankees (55-51) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 1.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (11-6) for the Rays and Carlos Rodon (1-3) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The previous 10 Yankees contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a win-loss record of 13-17 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (458 total runs).

The Yankees have the ninth-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule