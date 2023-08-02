Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- with a slugging percentage of .938 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks while batting .296.
- Judge has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (30.2%), leaving the park in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has driven home a run in 23 games this season (43.4%), including more than one RBI in 24.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 32 of 53 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.236
|AVG
|.375
|.357
|OBP
|.495
|.491
|SLG
|.913
|11
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|24
|40/21
|K/BB
|25/20
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.00), 22nd in WHIP (1.180), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
