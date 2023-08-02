The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.328) this season, fueled by 91 hits.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 65 of 99 games this year (65.7%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (19.2%).

He has homered in 10 games this season (10.1%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.1%).

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (36 of 99), with two or more runs eight times (8.1%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 43 .288 AVG .188 .358 OBP .291 .462 SLG .273 18 XBH 8 9 HR 3 26 RBI 15 45/19 K/BB 52/16 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings