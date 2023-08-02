Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .197 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 54.4% of his 57 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13 games this year (22.8%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 36.8% of his games this season, Stanton has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.179
|AVG
|.216
|.254
|OBP
|.292
|.368
|SLG
|.500
|8
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|19
|29/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, one per game).
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.00), 22nd in WHIP (1.180), and 19th in K/9 (9.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.