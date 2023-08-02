Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 102 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .423.

In 71.4% of his 105 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 105), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has driven home a run in 29 games this year (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (46 of 105), with two or more runs 10 times (9.5%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 46 .242 AVG .270 .318 OBP .319 .431 SLG .413 18 XBH 15 11 HR 5 27 RBI 18 34/24 K/BB 28/15 6 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings