On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .385 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 75 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.7% of those games.
  • In 6.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 16 games this season (21.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 23 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 35
.250 AVG .265
.292 OBP .349
.365 SLG .381
7 XBH 7
2 HR 3
11 RBI 17
14/5 K/BB 27/15
5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.00), 22nd in WHIP (1.180), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
