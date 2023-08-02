Wednesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) and the New York Yankees (55-52) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 2.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Shane McClanahan (11-1, 3.00 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 38 (59.4%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 38-26 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

New York ranks 22nd in the majors with 460 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).

Yankees Schedule