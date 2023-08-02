Yankees vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) and the New York Yankees (55-52) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 2.
The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Shane McClanahan (11-1, 3.00 ERA).
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 38 (59.4%) of those contests.
- New York has a record of 38-26 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- New York ranks 22nd in the majors with 460 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ Orioles
|L 1-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 29
|@ Orioles
|W 8-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Tyler Wells
|July 30
|@ Orioles
|L 9-3
|Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer
|July 31
|Rays
|L 5-1
|Jhony Brito vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 1
|Rays
|L 5-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Eflin
|August 2
|Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Shane McClanahan
|August 3
|Astros
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Cristian Javier
|August 4
|Astros
|-
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Brown
|August 5
|Astros
|-
|Domingo Germán vs J.P. France
|August 6
|Astros
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Framber Valdez
|August 7
|@ White Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Dylan Cease
