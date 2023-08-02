Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Rays on August 2, 2023
Gleyber Torres and Wander Franco are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays square off at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Cole Stats
- The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (9-2) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.64), fifth in WHIP (1.049), and 15th in K/9 (9.8).
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 28
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 22
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|11
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 8
|7.1
|5
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gerrit Cole's player props with BetMGM.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 102 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .255/.318/.423 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 55 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .296/.417/.672 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 31
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 29
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 28
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Franco Stats
- Franco has put up 108 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 29 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .267/.333/.444 so far this season.
- Franco hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a triple, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Astros
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 109 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 52 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .317/.402/.509 on the year.
- Diaz has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Astros
|Jul. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Astros
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.