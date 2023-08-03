A Group H matchup between Colombia and Morocco, their third and final contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, begins at 6:00 AM ET on August 3 at HBF Park in Perth, Australia.

This matchup will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Colombia vs. Morocco

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Perth, Australia
  • Venue: HBF Park

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Colombia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
South Korea July 24 W 2-0 Home
Germany July 30 W 2-1 Away
Morocco August 3 - Away

Colombia's Recent Performance

  • Colombia won its most recent match 2-1 over Germany on July 30. lost despite outshooting Colombia 13 to nine.
  • Through two Women's World Cup matches for Colombia, Linda Caicedo has scored two goals.
  • So far in two Women's World Cup games, Catalina Usme has scored one goal.
  • Leicy Santos has not scored but has one assist in Women's World Cup matches.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Colombia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Catalina Perez #1
  • Manuela Vanegas #2
  • Daniela Arias #3
  • Diana Ospina #4
  • Lorena Bedoya #5
  • Daniela Montoya #6
  • Cami Reyes Calderon #7
  • Marcela Restrepo #8
  • Mayra Ramirez #9
  • Leicy Santos #10
  • Catalina Usme #11
  • Sandra Sepulveda #12
  • Natalia Giraldo Alzate #13
  • Angela Daniela Baron #14
  • Ana Maria Guzman #15
  • Lady Andrade #16
  • Caroline Arias #17
  • Linda Caicedo #18
  • Jorelyn Carabali #19
  • Monica Ramos Santana #20
  • Ivonne Chacon #21
  • Daniela Caracas #22
  • Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez #23

Morocco Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Germany July 24 L 6-0 Away
South Korea July 30 W 1-0 Away
Colombia August 3 - Home

Morocco's Recent Performance

  • In its last game on July 30, Morocco took down South Korea 1-0. South Korea outshot Morocco in the game 17 to nine.
  • Ibtissam Jraidi has one goal for Morocco in Women's World Cup (two matches).
  • In two Women's World Cup matches, Hanane Ait El Haj has failed to score a goal but does have one assist (10th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

Morocco's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Khadija Er-Rmichi #1
  • Zineb Redouani #2
  • Nouhaila Benzina #3
  • Sarah Kassi #4
  • Nesryne El Chad #5
  • Elodie Nakkach #6
  • Ghizlane Chebbak #7
  • Salma Amani #8
  • Ibtissam Jraidi #9
  • Najat Badri #10
  • Fatima Tagnaout #11
  • Assia Zouhair #12
  • Sabah Seghir #13
  • Rkia Mazrouai #14
  • Fatima Zohra Gharbi #15
  • Anissa Lahmari #16
  • Hanane Ait El Haj #17
  • Kenza Chapelle #18
  • Sakina Ouzraoui Diki #19
  • Sofia Bouftini #20
  • Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack #21
  • Ines Arouaissa #22
  • Rosella Ayane #23

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.