Billy McKinney and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is hitting .226 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

This season, McKinney has tallied at least one hit in 19 of 34 games (55.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (14.7%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

In seven games this season (20.6%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 13 .281 AVG .139 .359 OBP .225 .614 SLG .167 8 XBH 1 5 HR 0 9 RBI 1 11/7 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0

