DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .232.
- In 66.3% of his games this season (61 of 92), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In eight games this year, he has homered (8.7%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23 games this year (25.0%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.5%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (32.6%), including four multi-run games (4.3%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.246
|AVG
|.217
|.328
|OBP
|.281
|.415
|SLG
|.311
|16
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|45/19
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
